FY2022 EPS Estimates for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.53) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.92).

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 180.48% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDNY. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $44,369,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,478,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,351,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,873 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 4,591,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 265.0% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,641 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $76,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,577.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

