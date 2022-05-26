FY2022 EPS Estimates for City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Lowered by Analyst

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of City Developments in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Guha now expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for City Developments’ FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd.
City Developments Company Profile (Get Rating)
City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on City Developments (CDEVY)
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.