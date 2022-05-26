FY2022 EPS Estimates for City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Lowered by Analyst

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of City Developments in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Guha now expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for City Developments’ FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDEVY opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. City Developments has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $6.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd.

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

