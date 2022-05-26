FY2022 EPS Estimates for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Increased by KeyCorp

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exelon in a report issued on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.25. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EXC. Scotiabank lowered Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $49.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

In related news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,813 shares of company stock worth $1,405,947 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,261,000 after purchasing an additional 872,516 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 31.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 259,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,556,000 after purchasing an additional 61,938 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 148,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at $1,382,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

