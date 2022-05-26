FY2022 EPS Estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo’s FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

ISNPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.30) to €2.90 ($3.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Societe Generale raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.20 ($3.40) to €2.70 ($2.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.30 ($2.45) to €2.00 ($2.13) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.73.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $13.12 on Thursday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average is $15.04.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

