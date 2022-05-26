FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pigeon in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pigeon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of PGENY opened at $3.62 on Thursday. Pigeon has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69.

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, and elder care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business.

