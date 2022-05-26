G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $601.42 Million

Analysts expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) to report sales of $601.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $601.96 million and the lowest is $600.40 million. G-III Apparel Group posted sales of $519.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year sales of $3.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GIII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $22.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.68. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $35.80.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,139,000 after purchasing an additional 218,715 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after purchasing an additional 332,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,266,000 after purchasing an additional 37,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,645,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,507,000 after purchasing an additional 43,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,261 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

