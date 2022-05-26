Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.77% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gain Therapeutics Inc. is redefining drug discovery with its See-Tx(TM) target identification platform. It involved in identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites which have never before been targeted. The company is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. Gain Therapeutics Inc. is based in BETHESDA, Md. “

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GANX. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:GANX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,587. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.35. Gain Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.78 and a current ratio of 8.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Gain Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,212.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CM Management LLC lifted its position in Gain Therapeutics by 38.9% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in Gain Therapeutics by 217.7% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 96,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 65,939 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 66.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the period. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gain Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gain Therapeutics (GANX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.