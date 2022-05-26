Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GLPEY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.20 ($12.98) to €11.50 ($12.23) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.50 ($13.30) to €13.00 ($13.83) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($13.83) to €14.00 ($14.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.16.

OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $6.17 on Thursday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.70 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

