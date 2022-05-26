GAP (NYSE:GPS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on GAP from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on GAP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of NYSE GPS traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.12. 23,404,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,492,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. GAP has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. GAP’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,017,000 after buying an additional 106,730 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after buying an additional 189,872 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in GAP by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in GAP by 470.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 297,247 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

