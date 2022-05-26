Gartner (NYSE:IT) PT Lowered to $300.00 at Morgan Stanley

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $316.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.93% from the company’s current price.

IT has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.00.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT stock traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $254.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,024. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner has a 52 week low of $228.20 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.06.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gartner will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total value of $125,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,388.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,041 shares of company stock worth $1,630,657 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone Run Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 28.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,712,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Gartner by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,384,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.