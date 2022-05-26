Gary Kramer Acquires 1,000 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Stock

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) CEO Gary Kramer acquired 1,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.13 per share, with a total value of $70,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,048.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.82. The company had a trading volume of 585 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.67. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.76 and a fifty-two week high of $86.82.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the first quarter worth $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 26.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

