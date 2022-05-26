Gary Kramer Acquires 1,000 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Stock

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) CEO Gary Kramer acquired 1,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.13 per share, with a total value of $70,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,048.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.82. The company had a trading volume of 585 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.67. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.76 and a fifty-two week high of $86.82.
Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the first quarter worth $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 26.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BBSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.
