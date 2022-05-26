Gary L. Crocker Purchases 2,323 Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) insider Gary L. Crocker bought 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $11,824.07. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 125,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,688.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
MACK traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.65. 13,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,945. The firm has a market cap of $75.77 million, a P/E ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $7.41.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.
About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
