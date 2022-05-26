Gary L. Crocker Purchases 2,323 Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) insider Gary L. Crocker bought 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $11,824.07. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 125,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,688.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MACK traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.65. 13,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,945. The firm has a market cap of $75.77 million, a P/E ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $7.41.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

