Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.01. Genco Shipping & Trading posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $5.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $5.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $146.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of GNK traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,943. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average is $18.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.70%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.89%.

In other news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $37,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $44,640.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,243 shares of company stock worth $1,439,056. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,766,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,265,000 after buying an additional 680,853 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 558.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after buying an additional 540,813 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at $10,469,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,177.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,690 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after buying an additional 407,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at $5,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

