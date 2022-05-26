Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Insider Robert E. Hughes Sells 3,500 Shares

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) insider Robert E. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $86,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,394.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:GNK traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.89. 1,451,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,943. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.71.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $146.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.28 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 60.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading (Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.