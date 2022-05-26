General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Down 63.8% in May

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 63.8% from the April 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:GAM opened at $36.67 on Thursday. General American Investors has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average of $41.49.

In related news, Chairman Spencer Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 98,645 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,770. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,634 shares of company stock valued at $152,897. 8.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General American Investors in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of General American Investors in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General American Investors in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of General American Investors in the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

