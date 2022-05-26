Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.Genesco also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00-7.75 EPS.

NYSE GCO opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $750.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.91. Genesco has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $73.72.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $727.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.57 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Genesco will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Genesco by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Genesco by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Genesco by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

