Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.Genesco also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00-7.75 EPS.
NYSE GCO opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $750.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.91. Genesco has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $73.72.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $727.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.57 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Genesco will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Genesco by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Genesco by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Genesco by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
