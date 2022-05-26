Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.41. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-3% yr/yr to ~$2.47-2.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.Genesco also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.00-$7.75 EPS.

GCO traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.50. 559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,911. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Genesco has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $73.72.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.83. Genesco had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $727.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genesco will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genesco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 41.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 45.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesco (Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.