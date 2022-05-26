Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $520.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.05 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Genesco updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.00-$7.75 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.00-7.75 EPS.

GCO traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.03. 5,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,911. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.48. Genesco has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $778.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genesco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 41.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 45.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

