Genetron (GTH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 2nd. Genetron has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genetron had a negative net margin of 93.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%. The company had revenue of $23.05 million during the quarter.
GTH stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $115.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.22. Genetron has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $22.75.
Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Genetron from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.
Genetron Company Profile (Get Rating)
Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.
