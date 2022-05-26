Genetron (GTH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 2nd. Genetron has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genetron had a negative net margin of 93.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%. The company had revenue of $23.05 million during the quarter.

GTH stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $115.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.22. Genetron has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genetron by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 281,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Genetron by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 203,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Genetron by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genetron by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 177,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Genetron by 25.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 29,348 shares during the last quarter. 20.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Genetron from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

