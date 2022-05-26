Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $472.24 Million

Brokerages expect that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) will report $472.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $463.69 million and the highest is $476.75 million. Gentex reported sales of $428.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.40 million. Gentex had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNTX. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

In other news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $131,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $85,833.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,566.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,045 shares of company stock valued at $384,082 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average is $31.72. Gentex has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

