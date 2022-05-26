Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.25.

Several analysts have commented on THRM shares. TheStreet downgraded Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm stock opened at $65.69 on Thursday. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.39.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.31 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1,844.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,471,000 after acquiring an additional 856,576 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,213,000 after buying an additional 625,083 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 5,600.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,701,000 after buying an additional 448,851 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at $30,991,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at $34,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.