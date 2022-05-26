Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.25.

GPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE GPC opened at $133.17 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.55.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.42%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 376.2% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

