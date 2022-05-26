Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) CEO Sells $395,000.00 in Stock

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,939,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,561,518.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE GNW traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.10. 2,638,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,762,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $4.61.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 4.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.