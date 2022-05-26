Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $610,000.00

Equities analysts expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) to post $610,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $160,000.00. Gevo reported sales of $420,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year sales of $6.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $840,000.00 to $10.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.83 million, with estimates ranging from $6.65 million to $23.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 7,625.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

GEVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

In other Gevo news, Director Gary W. Mize bought 35,339 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $158,318.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gevo by 587.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,892 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 92,192 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Gevo by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,853,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 247,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 18.69, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Gevo has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $758.59 million, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 3.20.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

