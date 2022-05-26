GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIW. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the third quarter valued at about $17,893,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the third quarter valued at about $12,091,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the third quarter valued at about $10,660,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the third quarter valued at about $10,317,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the third quarter valued at about $9,853,000. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GigInternational1 alerts:

GigInternational1 stock remained flat at $$10.01 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,813. GigInternational1 has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96.

GigInternational1, Inc, does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, and mobility and semiconductor industries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GigInternational1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigInternational1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.