Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.85 Billion

Posted by on May 26th, 2022

Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILDGet Rating) will post $5.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $6.42 billion. Gilead Sciences posted sales of $6.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year sales of $24.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.16 billion to $25.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $23.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.20 billion to $24.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Argus upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $65.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.12. The firm has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 81.56%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $30,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

