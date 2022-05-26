GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Major Shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv Acquires 13,528 Shares

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 10th, 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55.

Shares of GitLab stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.09. 1,306,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,906. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average of $66.71. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.18 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 252.2% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $217,007,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $132,913,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $99,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GTLB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GitLab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.44.

GitLab Company Profile (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

