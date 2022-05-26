GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Major Shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv Acquires 13,528 Shares

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 10th, 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55.
Shares of GitLab stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.09. 1,306,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,906. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average of $66.71. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 252.2% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $217,007,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $132,913,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $99,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on GTLB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GitLab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.44.
GitLab Company Profile (Get Rating)
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
