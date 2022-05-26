Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Short Interest Down 62.2% in May

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 62.2% from the April 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

GJNSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 237.00 to 242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. HSBC upgraded Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Shares of GJNSY stock opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.97. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6784 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

