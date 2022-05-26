Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $16.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.44 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $18.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year sales of $65.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.58 million to $67.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $69.25 million, with estimates ranging from $68.34 million to $70.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 141.02% and a return on equity of 7.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

GAIN stock opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.48. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $17.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1,826.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Corporation specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

