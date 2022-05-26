Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $580.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of GLCNF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,261. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71. Glencore has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

