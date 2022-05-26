Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GACQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GACQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 421.4% from the April 30th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,738,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,272,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Consumer Acquisition stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97. Global Consumer Acquisition has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.45.

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer products and services sectors.

