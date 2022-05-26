Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CO opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $284.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.39. Global Cord Blood has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 41.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 32.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 195,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 48,211 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,775,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 23,885 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

