Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CO opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $284.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.39. Global Cord Blood has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88.
Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 41.98%.
Global Cord Blood Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.
