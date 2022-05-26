Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI) versus Revlon (NYSE:REV) Head-To-Head Review

Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI – Get Rating) and Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Global Digital Solutions has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revlon has a beta of 2.64, indicating that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Global Digital Solutions and Revlon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A $2.21 million N/A N/A Revlon $2.08 billion 0.11 -$206.90 million ($3.28) -1.25

Global Digital Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Revlon.

Profitability

This table compares Global Digital Solutions and Revlon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Digital Solutions N/A -19.27% 283.10% Revlon -8.42% N/A -5.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Global Digital Solutions and Revlon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Digital Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Revlon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Global Digital Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Revlon shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Global Digital Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 87.4% of Revlon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Revlon beats Global Digital Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Digital Solutions (Get Rating)

Global Digital Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on providing security and technology solutions. It develops Pilot Assisted Landing System, which generates a host of new applications through landing trajectory optimization that provides safety margin against weather related hazardous conditions, such as wind shear, wake turbulence, icing, and low ceilings and fog. The company is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Revlon (Get Rating)

Revlon, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands. Its Elizabeth Arden segment markets, distributes, and sells skin care products under the Elizabeth Arden Ceramide, Prevage, Eight Hour, SUPERSTART, Visible Difference, and Skin Illuminating brands; and fragrances under the Elizabeth Arden White Tea, Elizabeth Arden Red Door, Elizabeth Arden 5th Avenue, and Elizabeth Arden Green Tea brands. The company's Portfolio segment offers color cosmetics under the Almay and SinfulColors brands; men's grooming products under the American Crew brand; nail polishes, gel nail color, and nail enhancements under the CND brand; nail care products under the Cutex brand; anti-perspirant deodorants under the Mitchum brand; hair care products under the Creme of Nature; and hair color line under the Llongueras brand. Its Fragrances segment develops, markets, and distributes owned and licensed fragrances, as well as distributes prestige fragrance brands owned by third parties. This segment offers its products under the Juicy Couture, John Varvatos, AllSaints, Britney Spears, Elizabeth Taylor, Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Aniston, Mariah Carey, Curve, Giorgio Beverly Hills, Ed Hardy, Charlie, Lucky Brand, Alfred Sung, Halston, Geoffrey Beene, and White Diamonds brands. It sells its products through sales force, sales representatives, independent distributors, mass and prestige retail, e-commerce sites, department stores, and specialty cosmetics stores, as well as licenses its Revlon and other trademarks to the manufacturers of complementary beauty-related products and accessories. Revlon, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is based in New York, New York.

