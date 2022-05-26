Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Update

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a growth of 257.8% from the April 30th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAX opened at $26.55 on Thursday. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $35.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $29.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 113.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF in the fourth quarter worth $691,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 299.4% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 30,362 shares during the last quarter.

