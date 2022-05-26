Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ GXTG traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,330. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $54.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 139.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 43,825 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,727,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 15,945 shares during the last quarter.

