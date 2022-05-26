GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GLOBALFOUNDRIES.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock traded up $3.14 on Wednesday, hitting $58.62. 2,767,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,844. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth about $3,846,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth about $1,194,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth about $654,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Qualcomm Inc. DE bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth about $34,558,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile (Get Rating)
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.