Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.94- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.Globant also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.20- EPS.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $181.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.50. Globant has a 1 year low of $159.56 and a 1 year high of $354.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 69.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.41 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Globant will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Globant to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 822,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 509.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,422 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth approximately $895,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

