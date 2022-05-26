Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.50M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.09 million.Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.94- EPS.

Globant stock opened at $181.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.12 and a beta of 1.51. Globant has a 1 year low of $159.56 and a 1 year high of $354.62.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.41 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globant will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLOB shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Globant by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Globant by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Globant by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.