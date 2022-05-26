Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $425.86 Million

Equities analysts predict that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $425.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $424.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $427.49 million. Globant posted sales of $305.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.41 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in Globant by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in shares of Globant by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 1,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 5.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $181.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.12 and a beta of 1.51. Globant has a 12 month low of $159.56 and a 12 month high of $354.62.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

