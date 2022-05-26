Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on GL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $98,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $3,960,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,382 shares of company stock worth $5,004,232. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GL. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Globe Life by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GL opened at $95.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.88 and a 200 day moving average of $98.33. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 11.59%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

