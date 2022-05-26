Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Short Interest Up 329.9% in May

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, an increase of 329.9% from the April 30th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 67.1 days.

Shares of ELKMF stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Gold Road Resources has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09.

About Gold Road Resources

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine, which was developed in joint venture (JV) with Gold Fields Ltd.

