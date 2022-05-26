Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Short Interest Down 71.2% in May

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 71.2% from the April 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GER traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.08. The stock had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,463. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 13,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

