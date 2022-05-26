Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

GRC remained flat at $$28.60 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,521. Gorman-Rupp has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $47.12. The stock has a market cap of $745.86 million, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.77.

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $102.17 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 43.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.