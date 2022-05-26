Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th.
GRC remained flat at $$28.60 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,521. Gorman-Rupp has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $47.12. The stock has a market cap of $745.86 million, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.77.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 43.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.
Gorman-Rupp Company Profile
The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.
