Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.53.

NASDAQ GOSS traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 491,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69. Gossamer Bio has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 6,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $51,990.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Carter sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $41,416.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,300 shares of company stock valued at $367,628. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $26,576,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $11,059,000. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,832,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,908,000 after purchasing an additional 815,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $8,197,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,234,000 after purchasing an additional 629,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio (Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gossamer Bio (GOSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.