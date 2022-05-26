Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graham from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Colliers Securities downgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graham in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

GHM stock opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.55 million, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. Graham has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 28,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 18,915 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 9,940.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 34,890 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Graham by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

