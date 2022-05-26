Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graham from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Colliers Securities downgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graham in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.
GHM stock opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.55 million, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. Graham has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02.
Graham Company Profile (Get Rating)
Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.
