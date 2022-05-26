Grain Co Continental Sells 530,000 Shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Stock

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 530,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $386,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,810,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,417.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Grain Co Continental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Grain Co Continental sold 150,000 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $90,000.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Grain Co Continental sold 240,000 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $129,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Grain Co Continental sold 810,000 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $445,500.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Grain Co Continental sold 1,000,000 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $490,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Grain Co Continental sold 88,820 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $41,745.40.

On Monday, May 2nd, Grain Co Continental sold 4,734 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $2,414.34.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Grain Co Continental sold 671,661 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total value of $322,397.28.

On Monday, March 28th, Grain Co Continental sold 300,000 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $147,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Grain Co Continental sold 121,232 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $65,465.28.

RiceBran Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,112,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,169. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.42.

RiceBran Technologies ( NASDAQ:RIBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.42% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded RiceBran Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIBT. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the third quarter worth $590,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter worth $69,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 86,113 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC lifted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 23.1% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

