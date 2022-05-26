GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.73% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of GrandSouth Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of GrandSouth Bancorporation stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.50. 716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.97. GrandSouth Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt.

