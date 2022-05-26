Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Graphic Packaging has a dividend payout ratio of 12.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Graphic Packaging to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

GPK stock opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.08.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

GPK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 125.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

