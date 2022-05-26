Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the April 30th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CBULF opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83. Gratomic has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.40.

Get Gratomic alerts:

About Gratomic (Get Rating)

Gratomic Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of assets primarily in Canada and Namibia. It explores for base and rare metals, industrial minerals, and precious metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Aukam graphite project located in the district of Bethanie, Karas Region of southern Namibia covers an area of approximately 137,473 hectares; and a 100% interest in the Buckingham graphite property that includes eight claim blocks covering an area of approximately 480 hectares located in the Quebec, Canada.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gratomic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gratomic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.