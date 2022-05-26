Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ETCG opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $47.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50.
